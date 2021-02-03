Zacks Investment Research Lowers EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMKR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter worth $259,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

