ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

