Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 81,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 275,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

