CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

