Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $222.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON opened at $200.12 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.75. The company has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

