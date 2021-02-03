Pentair plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 652,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

