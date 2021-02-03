FY2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.