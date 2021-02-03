Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Expands By 40.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.