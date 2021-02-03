Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Grows By 40.4%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IEI opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $132.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $126.99 and a 12 month high of $134.11.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

