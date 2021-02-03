Short Interest in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Increases By 41.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.