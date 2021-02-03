Contrasting RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RumbleON alerts:

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RumbleON and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.05%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than AGM Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and AGM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.10 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.04 AGM Group $710,000.00 470.19 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats AGM Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients. It also develops subscription based and interactive trading education website; and provides technical support plans and software customization services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.