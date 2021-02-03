OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

