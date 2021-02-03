Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

