Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.24.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $143.18 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $58,848,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 356,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

