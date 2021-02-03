J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.88

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.88 and traded as high as $242.82. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at $238.50, with a volume of 8,418,950 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1,192.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

