K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.84

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.84 and traded as high as $37.08. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) shares last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.84. The firm has a market cap of C$393.20 million and a PE ratio of 103.00.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

