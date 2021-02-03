BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $3.09. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 194,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

