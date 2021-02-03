Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.85

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.85 and traded as high as $31.32. Regional Management shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 26,909 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $347.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

