Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.06

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.06 and traded as high as $56.40. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 163,869 shares.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

