$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $33.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.16 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $29.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $133.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 million to $134.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $140.06 million, with estimates ranging from $139.07 million to $141.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $614.43 million, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.