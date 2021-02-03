NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.
In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
See Also: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.