NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares in the company, valued at $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.