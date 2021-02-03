DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 494,740 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

