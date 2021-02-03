Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

