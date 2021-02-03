Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,633.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.11.

CMG opened at $1,523.05 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,553.55. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,418.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,297.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

