Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

AVYA stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Avaya by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

