JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

