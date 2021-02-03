Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Reiterated by 140166

140166 restated their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. 140166 currently has a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.30.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,951. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.