St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.