Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $485.50.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.1384 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

