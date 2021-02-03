Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

ACRE stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $7,175,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

