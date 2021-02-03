Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RL stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

