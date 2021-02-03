Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TELNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

