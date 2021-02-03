Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.72.

TSE:CR opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$122.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.83.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

