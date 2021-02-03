Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.10.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$27.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.20. Endeavour Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.
In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.