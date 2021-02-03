Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.10.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$27.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.20. Endeavour Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

