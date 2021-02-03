Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$2.40 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. Roxgold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.92.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

