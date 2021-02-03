SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

