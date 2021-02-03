XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.