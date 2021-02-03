Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

