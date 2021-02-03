Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$13.82 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

