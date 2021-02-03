Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lam Research Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.31 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $516.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.41 and a 200-day moving average of $409.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

