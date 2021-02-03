Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.58 on Monday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 468,667 shares of company stock worth $59,639,825 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

