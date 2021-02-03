IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.
Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $233.16 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $233.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.
