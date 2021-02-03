IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $233.16 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $233.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

