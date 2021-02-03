Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $267.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.67. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.