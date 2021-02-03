eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

