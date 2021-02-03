Bank of America Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Underperform

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

MRNA opened at $158.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $185.98.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 468,667 shares of company stock valued at $59,639,825 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

