Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

