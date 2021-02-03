Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,579. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

