Seaport Global Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Graco in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after buying an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Graco by 344.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Graco by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 151,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

