Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. HSBC dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

