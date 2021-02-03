Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $637.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares in the company, valued at $57,612,256.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,571,200. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

